Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

