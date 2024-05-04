Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.