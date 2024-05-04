Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.