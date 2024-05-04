Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

