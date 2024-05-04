Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.