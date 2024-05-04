Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

