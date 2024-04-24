Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) PT at $10.31

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAW

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.26.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 45.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.