Bfsg LLC Has $930,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,103. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

