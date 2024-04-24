Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 4,779 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,779 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,215,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. 2,128,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,893. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

