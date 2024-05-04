Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 16,781.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,231 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,686,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 847,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,692,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,071,000 after buying an additional 829,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

