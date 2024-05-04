SouthState Corp Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.91 on Friday, reaching $469.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

