The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.