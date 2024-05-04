Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 14,334 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 669,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after buying an additional 634,966 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 1,601,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,323. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

