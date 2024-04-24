Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

