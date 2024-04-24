Bfsg LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 716,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

