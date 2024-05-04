Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZFS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

