Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,937,394.39 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

