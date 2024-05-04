Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $396.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $381.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

