BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ZPS)

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock remained flat at C$11.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$11.67 and a twelve month high of C$12.16.
