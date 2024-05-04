Insider Selling: Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Insider Sells $2,035,000.00 in Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

