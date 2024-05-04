CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.82. 28,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,062. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $162.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17.

Insider Activity

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $138,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on CRAI

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.