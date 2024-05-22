Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.21

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 66685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

