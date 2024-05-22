SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.97

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.97 and last traded at $142.73, with a volume of 18566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 809,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

