iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.20

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 23692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

