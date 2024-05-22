Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.72

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 227681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.