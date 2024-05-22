iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 18490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

