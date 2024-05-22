iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 18490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.
iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
