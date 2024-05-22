Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.29

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 981354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQSP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Squarespace by 124.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after buying an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $36,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 291.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

