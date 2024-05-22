Putnam Premier Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 199,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

