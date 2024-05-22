BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.60

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 375151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

