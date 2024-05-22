Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

JRSH stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.80.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

