ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.18

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 30387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.80.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $277,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

