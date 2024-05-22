Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.42

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 272654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,797,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,859,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after buying an additional 222,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,336,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

