Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 835 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 778,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,895. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

