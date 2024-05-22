Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.05

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 34488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

