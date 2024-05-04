Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Altus Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of AIF traded down C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$49.35. The company had a trading volume of 457,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,053. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.44. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on AIF
Insider Transactions at Altus Group
In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
