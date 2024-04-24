Bfsg LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 163,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.94. 707,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

