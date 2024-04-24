Bfsg LLC Has $298,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,615. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

