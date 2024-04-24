Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.93% from the company’s previous close.

Tracsis Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON TRCS traded down GBX 25 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 820 ($10.13). The company had a trading volume of 104,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,320. Tracsis has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($8.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($12.72). The stock has a market cap of £247.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,727.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 898.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 860.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tracsis

In other Tracsis news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total value of £84,318 ($104,147.73). In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). Also, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total value of £84,318 ($104,147.73). 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

