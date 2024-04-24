Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:BNZL traded up GBX 50 ($0.62) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,104 ($38.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,585. The company has a market cap of £10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,306 ($40.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,069.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,068.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 10,730 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,105 ($38.35), for a total value of £333,166.50 ($411,519.89). 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

