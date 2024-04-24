Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.250-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.25-19.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $378.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.