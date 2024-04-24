Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
LON:GFM traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 141.40 ($1.75). 232,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,535.00 and a beta of 0.89. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.14 ($1.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.90.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
