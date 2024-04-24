Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

LON:GFM traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 141.40 ($1.75). 232,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,535.00 and a beta of 0.89. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.14 ($1.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.90.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.