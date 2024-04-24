Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AON by 35,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 6.2% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in AON by 210.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in AON by 6.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $311.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.85 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.