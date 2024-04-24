Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

View Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.6 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.