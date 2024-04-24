Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $605,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

