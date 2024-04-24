OLD National Bancorp IN Has $888,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

