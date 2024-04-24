Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.06. 4,445,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,089. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

