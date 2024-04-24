Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $891.51. 1,170,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.82. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $493.42 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.85.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

