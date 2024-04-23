T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,285. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $539.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $35.82.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

