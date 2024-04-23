Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $119.29. 71,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.22.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.0% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 163,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.