Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 680,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Generac by 16.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

