Socha Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Socha Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for about 24.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $50,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 196,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 292,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,276,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 101,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Increases Dividend

About Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.